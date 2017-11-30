Cleanup complete at one of Hanford's most radioactive sites

RICHLAND, WA - Cleanup at one of Hanford's most radioactive sites is now complete.

It took workers eight years to remove more than 512,000 tons of contaminated soil and waste debris from the 618-10 Burial Ground. Hanford employees are now working on filling in the area that once had some of the most hazardous waste in southeast Washington.

As of right now, back filling is 30 percent complete and should be finished by March 2018. Once that's done, they'll start replanting natural vegetation in the area.