KPD officers looking for armed robbery suspect

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are still looking for a suspect in an armed robbery.

KPD officers responded to an armed robbery at the Columbia Drive Pik A Pop mart around 4:00 this morning. They're looking for what they believe to be a six foot tall white man with a dark colored hoodie.

Right now officers have a few leads, but are asking that if you know anything to call them.

Officers say they see a spike in armed robberies during the holidays. So far, there have been four in the Tri-Cities in November alone.