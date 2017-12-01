Chase ends at Milton-Freewater elementary school

MILTON-FREEWATER, WA - One person is in custody after leading officers on a chase that ended near an elementary school.

Milton-Freewater Police had been chasing a car around 7:00 Friday morning, leading them to the Freewater Elementary School parking lot where police arrested that driver.

No students saw the suspect get arrested, but they did see the events leading up to it and see the officers taking that suspect to the patrol car.

The Milton Freewater School District thanked local police on their quick response to keep the kids safe. Anyone with questions should contact the district at (541) 938-3551.