Three arrested during Kennewick search warrant

KENNEWICK, WA - Three people are in custody after a search warrant in Kennewick.

During a stolen car investigation, detectives got a search warrant for a home on the 600 Block of South Hawthorne Street. During the search, police detained 13 people from inside the home. They also found methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

They also arrested 28-year-old Melissa Bretz, 24-year-old Robert Grigsby, and 60-year-old Gregg Hansen. All three had warrants for their arrest.

Detectives are still investigating.