Burn ban in Kittitas County starts Monday Dec. 4

UNION GAP, WA - The Washington Department of Ecology is calling for a stage one burn ban in four Central Washington Counties Starting at 9 a.m. On Monday Dec. 4.

All outdoor burning and use of uncertified stoves and fireplaces is banned in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, and Okanogan Counties because of poor air quality.

These restrictions will continue until 9:00 a.m. Dec. 6 when the conditions are reassessed.

The burn ban is because cooling air and stagnant conditions will put communities at risk for unhealthy air pollution. Fine particles from wood smoke can get in peoples' lungs, causing heart and breathing problems.

Stage one burn bans mean all outdoor burning is banned. That includes residential, agricultural and forest burning. All uncertified wood-burning devices aren't allowed unless they're a homes only adequate source of heat.

Cleaner burning certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood burning devices are allowed.

If you are caught illegally burning you could receive a fine.

Find more information by clicking here.

