Burn ban in Kittitas County starts Monday Dec. 4

UNION GAP, WA - The Washington Department of Ecology is calling for a stage one burn ban in four Central Washington Counties Starting at 9 a.m. On Monday Dec. 4. 

All outdoor burning and use of uncertified stoves and fireplaces is banned in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, and Okanogan Counties because of poor air quality. 

These restrictions will continue until 9:00 a.m. Dec. 6 when the conditions are reassessed. 

The burn ban is because cooling air and stagnant conditions will put communities at risk for unhealthy air pollution. Fine particles from wood smoke can get in peoples' lungs, causing heart and breathing problems.  

Stage one burn bans mean all outdoor burning is banned. That includes residential, agricultural and forest burning. All uncertified wood-burning devices aren't allowed unless they're a homes only adequate source of heat. 

Cleaner burning certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood burning devices are allowed. 

If you are caught illegally burning you could receive a fine.

  Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

  Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

  Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Efforts by the City of Yakima's Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

