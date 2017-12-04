Man arrested for threatening children

KENNEWICK, WA - A Kennewick man is facing charges after threatening to kill children. Hotel staff requested a welfare check last night at the La Quinta Inn on Quillan Place.

Kennewick Police knocked on the door but when no one answered, they forced their way inside. Officers found Bernardino Garza with two children.

Investigators say Garza threatened to kill the two 9-year-olds and wouldn't let them answer the door.