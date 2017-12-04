Victim helps police arrest armed robbery suspects

RICHLAND, WA - Two armed robbery suspects are in custody after a victim helped police catch them.

The victim says he met up with a man and woman looking to buy a car around 9:00 Saturday night on Columbia Center Boulevard. He told police they agreed on a price and the woman pulled a gun, demanding all his money. The victim gave them his money and drove off.

The victim followed them onto Interstate 182 and called police. Officers saw a car matching the description pull into the Jack in the Box on Court Street. A Pasco officer pulled in right behind them and confronted the female driver as she got out of the car. He detained the two until Richland Police got there.

They found a pistol in the woman's waistband and found the man inside the SUV.

Richland Police arrested the couple. Investigators took the pistol into evidence and towed the SUV. Pasco Police say the plates on the SUV had been switched with another car.