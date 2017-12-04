Man dead after getting hit by van in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - An 86-year-old Yakima man is dead after jaywalking on Nob Hill Boulevard.

A Charter Communications van hit him near the 1000 Block around 11:00 Saturday night. Medics took the man to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the van won't face any charges because they weren't speeding or impaired at the time.

We won't have the victims name until his family is made aware.