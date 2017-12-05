Deputies investigating after finding person with gunshot wound - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Deputies investigating after finding person with gunshot wound

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Deputies in Benton County are looking into a death investigation.

We don't know a lot, but we do know law enforcement found a person dead from a gunshot wound near East Badger Canyon Road and Badger Canyon Road Monday afternoon. 

The deputy we talked to says they don't know if this is a suicide or homicide at this point.

There is no threat to the public. 

