Pasco City Council votes to approve Uber

Pasco City Council votes to approve Uber

PASCO, WA - People in Pasco will soon be able to use Uber. The Pasco City Council approved it in a five to two vote Monday night.

Back in April, the city expressed concerns because the company doesn't require fingerprinting for drivers. In Pasco everyone has to pass a fingerprint background check whether you drive a taxi, a ride share, or limousine. But Uber says everyone has to pass a background check before getting behind the wheel. They say they also have safety features built in the app for passengers. 

People in the Tri-Cities say the biggest inconvenience with Uber was not being able to get picked up at the airport. 

The city council voted to allow the ride service without requiring fingerprinting.

