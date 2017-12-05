Student suspended for making list of other students

CONNELL, WA - A Connell High School student has been suspended for making a list of students they hated or didn't like.

Last week, the North Franklin School District learned about the list and says they immediately suspended the student pending the investigation. In a statement on their website, the district says they are investigating the situation and taking the necessary steps to make sure the problem is resolved. The parents of the student have been notified.

They don't think there is any threat to the safety of the students.

District officials say they are in communication with the police department about the incident.

Anyone with questions should contact Superintendent Gregg Taylor at (509) 234-2021.

