Richland High School wins state football title

RICHLAND, WA - The Bombers football team has been the talk of the town for a while now. Clearly a state title contender from the beginning, with our crew airing six of the team's games...including much of the playoff run on our sister station, SWX.

The Richland Bombers may have had to cross the mountains to get to their state championship, but it wouldn't be a stretch to say the whole town was there as well.

"It was so loud," said Fisher Fox, a Richland High School student. "Our student section was amazing, and then it was just a good atmosphere. It seemed like our whole city was there."

An atmosphere these Richland football players earned from their hard work...27-1 in the past two years, including a perfect 14-0 in 2017. And that's being felt beyond the gridiron.

"It's a different atmosphere in the school now, I feel like it kind of brought people together," Fox said. "Just kind of brings us back into one as a school."

Head Coach Mike Neidhold says he's never had to push these guys to work hard, get good grades, or be good people in the community: he says they do that on their own.

"They've helped re-establish a culture of what the Bombers are," said Neidhold, "a family."

And the whole family was in Tacoma Saturday night, supporting a team that set a goal and went out and achieved it...a great lesson for all.

"These guys made a goal of, 'We're gonna get to state, we're gonna try and win state,'" said Richland High School student Bella Funk. "To see their reaction, it was amazing just to know that these are our family and friends."

The Richland Bombers...your 2017 4A State Football Champions.