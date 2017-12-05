CWU police change uniforms to become more approachable for stude - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

CWU police change uniforms to become more approachable for students

Posted: Updated:

ELLENSBURG, WA - Approachable and comfortable, that is the message the Central Washington University police department wants to convey to students. One way they are doing this is with their uniforms.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our students and faculty,” CWU police chief Jason Berthon-Koch said. “We recognize that the standard police uniform might be a barrier for those wanting or needing to seek help.”

To combat this, the CWU police department has adopted a softer more casual image with their uniforms.

The uniform features a polo shirt and a khaki color uniform pant. In the cold winter months, the members of the department will still wear their cold weather jump suits.

“We want to do everything we can to make them feel safe in confiding in the police department,” Berthon-Koch said. “We hope this will help eliminate that barrier, making them feel more comfortable to interact with us.”

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   