CWU police change uniforms to become more approachable for students

ELLENSBURG, WA - Approachable and comfortable, that is the message the Central Washington University police department wants to convey to students. One way they are doing this is with their uniforms.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our students and faculty,” CWU police chief Jason Berthon-Koch said. “We recognize that the standard police uniform might be a barrier for those wanting or needing to seek help.”

To combat this, the CWU police department has adopted a softer more casual image with their uniforms.

The uniform features a polo shirt and a khaki color uniform pant. In the cold winter months, the members of the department will still wear their cold weather jump suits.

“We want to do everything we can to make them feel safe in confiding in the police department,” Berthon-Koch said. “We hope this will help eliminate that barrier, making them feel more comfortable to interact with us.”