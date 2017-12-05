Coats For Kids school challenge winner announced - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Coats For Kids school challenge winner announced

Posted: Updated:

TRI-CITIES, WA - Every year, local elementary schools team up to hold their own Coats For Kids collections, challenging one another to see who can collect the most coats.

Emily Volland from Kadlec, our partner in the program, announced the lucky winner. 

For the 10th year in a row, Ruth Livingston Elementary from Pasco collected the most.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures