Newhouse praises Interior decision to maintain Hanford Reach National Monument

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement after U.S. Secretary of U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke released the final report outlining recommendations he made to the President on some national monument designations under the Antiquities Act.

“In June, I shared my concerns with Secretary Zinke and the administration that no modifications should be made to the Hanford Reach National Monument,” said Rep. Newhouse. “I am pleased that after today’s report by the Interior Department, this national treasure will continue to be open to public access for future generations to enjoy.”

"The monument review was about hearing local voices and the people of Washington, along with Rep. Newhouse, made it clear where they stand,” said Sec. Zinke. “I'm grateful for their continued participation in the review and look forward to visiting Washington again sometime soon."

Click here to view the June 30th letter sent to Secretary Zinke by the Congressional Western Caucus that includes Rep. Newhouse’s recommendation on the Hanford Reach National Monument.