Washington proposes gender-neutral option for birth certificates

OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington State Department of Health was asking for public commentary on a proposal that would add a gender-neutral option for sex designation on birth certificates.

The hearing was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Tumwater.

The proposed rule includes changes to the requirements for individuals to request a change to the sex designation on their birth certificate. It also removes the requirement for medical verification for adults making a request, which would expand the number of providers who can verify the gender change for minors, WSDOH said in a release.

Supporters of the rule change say the diversity of gender identities should be recognized, while those who oppose the rule change contend that adding the third option would threaten the integrity of state records.