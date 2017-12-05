Ways you can help local families in need this holiday season

TRI-CITIES, WA - People have been messaging us recently about where they can donate to help give families in need a good holiday season this year.

Reporter Rex Carlin browsed around the Tri-Cities today and found several places where you can donate toys as well as clothing and other necessities to struggling families in our community.

At Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission, you can drop off clothing and household items between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and between 1 and 6 p.m. on Sundays at 112 North Second Avenue in Pasco.

The Tri-Cities chapter of Toys For Tots has many drop off sites, and you can find the link to those locations here: https://pasco-wa.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx

The Salvation Army in Richland is accepting donations, and you can reach them at 509-943-7977, and their Tri-Cities location is 1219 Thayer Drive in Richland.

And Impact Compassion Center in Kennewick is running a "Christmas Adoption Program" to provide direct assistance to local families in need. It's located at 9 South Dayton Street in Kennewick and donation times are Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

We want to hear from you as well - if you're a part of a church organization or some other organization that's helping families in need for the holidays and can facilitate people donating clothes or toys, let us know on our Facebook page so we can reach out and see how people can help.