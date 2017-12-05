Help local kids get winter clothes by sponsoring Project 300

YAKIMA, WA - Every kid has a Christmas list...a list with the presents they hope to find under the tree from Santa or Mom and Dad. But most kids probably don't write down winter clothing, where as for some, that's exactly what they want.

The Salvation Army is known for their red kettles; volunteers in front of dozens of stores ringing bells for donations. But in Yakima, The Salvation Army has also been helping hundreds of kids get much needed clothes for the winter for more than 30 years.

Project 300 is the annual shopping spree that gets elementary school kids stocked up on winter clothes.

The Salvation Army worked with local school counselors in Yakima to determine which students have the most need. And this past weekend, The Salvation Army along with dozens of volunteers sifted through racks of clothes at Wal-Mart with about 150 kids.

Each kid got to spend up to $75. They bought coats, boots, beanies, socks...and more than 100 kids will be going shopping this weekend. But The Salvation Army needs help to do it.

"To see their faces and to be so excited about a pair of sneakers that they got, or snow boots, or a snow jacket," said Lt. Rebecca Helms, corps officer with The Salvation Army. "I think it's such an awesome opportunity that anyone can participate in and it's going to fill you with joy."

The Salvation Army is really in need of sponsors for these kids to go shopping this Saturday. They're about $6,000 short.

If you're interested in becoming a sponsor, even if you live in the Tri-Cities, call the Yakima Salvation Army at 509-823-1813 or email rebecca.helms@usw.salvationarmy.org.

Lt. Helms needs about 80 sponsors by Thursday, and if The Salvation Army doesn't have enough money by the weekend, the organization will have to pay for it. This means money will have to be taken away from other Salvation Army programs.