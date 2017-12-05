Several Yakima businesses vandalized; suspect in custody - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Several Yakima businesses vandalized; suspect in custody

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - A few Yakima business owners woke up to some not-so-good news this morning. Authorities report several businesses were damaged on Nob Hill Boulevard. The suspect who attacked all three businesses is now in custody, but police have not released the 31-year-old's name.

Authorities say when they arrested the suspect around 7 this morning, he appeared to be on drugs and that as he walked down Nob Hill Boulevard he was swinging a bat and smashing windows at Wendy's, RJ's Tire Pros, and Yakima Networking.

He also shattered the windows of four parked cars that were at one of the businesses...that business owner chose not to talk on camera, but says he has surveillance cameras all around the facility to catch things like this.

In total, the suspect caused close to $6,000 in damage.

Authorities say this is not the first time the man in custody has done something like this. No word yet on any charges.

