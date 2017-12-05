28-year-old Granger bank robbery suspect linked to Kennewick robbery

12-6-17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - On December 4th, 28-year-old Moises Marquez of Prosser was taken into custody in Yakima County after a bank robbery in Granger.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and the Sunnyside Police Department notified Kennewick Police Department of the incident. Detectives from Kennewick PD and Pasco PD responded to Yakima County to investigate the connection to the robberies in Tri-Cities. Through investigation, Kennewick Detectives were able to obtain evidence linking Marquez to the Gesa Credit Union robbery on November 18th. Robbery charges for Marquez have been forwarded to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

If someone has information that they would like to provide while remaining confidential, they may call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org

------------------------------------

12-5-17 ORIGINAL STORY:

GRANGER, WA - The suspect accused of robbing the U.S. Bank in Granger for a second time is sitting in a Yakima County Jail cell tonight.

The suspect known as Moises Marquez was booked yesterday on suspicion of first degree robbery, and this is not his first.

Around 11 yesterday morning, deputies say 28-year-old Marquez walked into the U.S. Bank on Main Street and handed a teller an envelope that said "give me all your money now."

Deputies say the teller handed Marquez close to $4,000, and he was seen leaving in a gray 4-door Mazda. Authorities were notified and shortly after, spotted a car fitting the description, leading officers on a chase. During the pursuit, Marquez reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Officers eventually used spike strips and forced Marquez off the road on I-82 at the Grandview exit, where he was arrested.

As we previously mentioned, this is not the first time Marquez gets in trouble with the law. He has been charged before with robbing the exact same bank back in August.

Police tell us this U.S. Bank in Granger has been hit three times so far this year alone...the first incident happening back in May.