Red Cross helping displaced family after fire in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Firefighters say an electrical problem may have sparked a house fire on the 600 Block of South 7th Avenue.

Around 8:30 Tuesday night, the homeowners reported hearing a popping sound before finding the flames.

Crews had a hard time getting to the blaze because of a downed power line in the back of the house. PP&L responded to cut the power line so firefighters could get to the flames. Cascade Natural Gas also responded to disconnect service to the home.

The fire found its way into hidden spaces, so teams they had to open up the walls. The attic also had sawdust insulation so they had to pull the ceiling too. They also had to use a ladder to get the fire out on the roof because it had cedar shake shingles.

Firefighters rescued several pets from the basement. One pet received oxygen from an ambulance. 

It destroyed everything inside the home, luckily no one got hurt. The Red Cross is helping the family. 

This is the second fire YFD was dispatched to within six hours on Tuesday. 

