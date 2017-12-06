Walla Walla elementary student suspended after threat to bring gun to school

WALLA WALLA, WA - Late Tuesday afternoon, a student at Prospect Point Elementary was suspended after school officials became aware of a threat they had made towards two other students where they mentioned "bringing a gun to school the following day."

Per district safety response protocol, the student was immediately questioned about the alleged comment and has been suspended pending a risk assessment. At no point yesterday were any students in danger.

Student safety is of the utmost importance to Prospect Point and as a result, local authorities have been made aware of the matter and the student will not return to campus until officials determine it is safe for them to do so.

This is a good time to remind everyone that if parents, students, or community members have safety concerns or hear of any threats at the school to please contact the Prospect Point's principal, Dana Chandler.

This situation also reminds of the importance to talk to your student about being careful with their comments, as the district treats all threats seriously and will respond in a manner that always ensures student and staff safety are given priority.