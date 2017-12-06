Richland Police investigating attempted luring of middle school student

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police are investigating an attempted luring case that happened Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

A female student from Carmichael Middle School was waiting for her ride home when an unknown adult male parked near her, rolled down his window, and asked if she needed a ride. When the student declined, an adult female then exited the vehicle and approached the student telling her she “needed a ride” and to “get into the vehicle”. The student again declined and her ride showed up about the same time. The adult female then walked away from the student and went east in the direction of Wellsian Way.

The description of the male is white, grey hair and grey beard approximately 45-55 years in age.

The description of the female is that she is in her late 40's to mid 50's with grey hair in two braids. She was approximately 160 lbs. and wearing a black sweater and black pants.

The vehicle is described as a red, older 90’s Toyota pickup with 2 doors and three floral suitcases in the bed, along with boxes and a tarp covering other things. It had WA plates, and the first letter was a 'C'.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call 509-628-0333.