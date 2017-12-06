Local credit card PINs are being stolen, cards cloned by thieves

PASCO, WA - Most of us are swiping our cards a lot more now that the holidays are well underway, which is why we want to want to warn you of yet another credit card scam.

One local woman reached out to us after she noticed more than $2,000 withdrawn from her account.

It was the day after Thanksgiving, when one Kennewick woman's card was declined. When she checked her account, it was empty.

She called her bank, only to find out she wasn't alone. Two other people called that day, after shopping from the same place. She wants to remain anonymous, but more importantly, she wants people to know that this can happen to anyone.

Two transactions were done at a post office in Pasco and another at the Circle K on Court Street. The woman tells me the fraud department at her bank told her thieves are stealing PIN numbers and are cloning the cards.

"There's people out there that are struggling," she said. "And it's the holidays. It doesn't matter what time of year just like you said. It's your money and these thieves think they can come in and just invade your space. It's just as bad as being burglarized."

The fraud department at her bank has since reimbursed her for what she lost.

Pasco Police are still investigating this case. They say as thieves get more creative, you should know how to protect yourself by doing things like being aware of your surroundings, hiding your PIN number when you type it in, monitoring your accounts and using the credit option when you can. If something like this does happen to you, call your bank and then call your local police department.