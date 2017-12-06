Yakima City Council approves $20 car tab increase - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima City Council approves $20 car tab increase

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - All year, the Yakima City Council has been considering a new tax on car tab fees. The contentious proposal had already been rejected by the city council two other times this year.

But during last night's city council meeting, the $20 car tab increase was finally given the thumbs up. Residents will start paying the new fee next year.

According to City Public Affairs Director, Randy Beehler, the money is exclusively going to be used for road and sidewalk improvements. But the new tax has a lot of people in Yakima upset.

We asked for reactions on our Facebook page, and Adolfo Ontiveros wrote that the "City council should consider taking a pay cut to help with the lack of money problem they seem to have."

John Ryan said, "I paid $88 for tabs this year. Now next year I will pay $108 for my tabs. No way can I afford that on a fixed income. Now I have to choose tabs or car insurance next September."

Beehler says the $20 car tab fee is expected to generate $1.2 million a year for the City of Yakima.

