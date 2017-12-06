Air pollution and exercise - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Air pollution and exercise

Posted: Updated:

UNITED STATES - A new study suggests walking in polluted areas may cancel the positive effects of that exercise, in older adults.

Researchers assessed over 100 seniors before and after a two-hour walk in a park, or on a polluted city street.

The park walkers had significant improvements in their lung and heart health, while the city walkers had only minimal gains.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures