Managing holiday stress for those with cancer

UNITED STATES - The holidays can be especially tough for people with cancer, but there are some ways to manage the stress. 

Experts with the Baylor College of Medicine recommend keeping it simple. Have smaller gatherings and ask others to bring food.

Don't put pressure on yourself to keep old holiday traditions, if they create too much work.

And lastly, know your limits. Choose events that are most important to you, and get plenty of rest.

