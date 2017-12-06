Air stagnation advisory in Yakima puts burn ban in effect - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Air stagnation advisory in Yakima puts burn ban in effect

YAKIMA, WA - With these cold temperatures, everyone is trying to stay as warm as possible. But an air advisory may prompt those turning on their wood fireplaces to think twice.

An air stagnation advisory was issued by the National Weather Service, meaning that there won't be any type of air movement for the next few days in Yakima.

This advisory initiates a burn ban to be in place because with no air movement, smoke from fires will be trapped within the valley, worsening air quality.

As of now, Supervisor Mark Edler with Yakima Clean Air says the air quality is okay, but could always be better.

He names a few ways pollution is daily released into the air.

"In essence it just traps pollutions not only from people burning wood in their wood stove or fireplaces, but also from automobiles and general traffic," said Edler.

Under certain circumstances, some people can be exempt from the burn ban. More information can be found on the Yakima Clean Air website here: https://www.yakimacleanair.org/

Edler says these types of air advisories are common in Yakima during the winter, and we can expect to see more burn bans in effect until March due to air stagnation.

