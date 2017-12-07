Pasco Police seize marijuana from package - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pasco Police seize marijuana from package

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police seized about seven pounds of marijuana from a package on Wednesday. 

Officers reports of a suspicious smell coming from a package to be shipped to the east coast. They got a search warrant for the package and found the pot inside. 

It is illegal to mail marijuana products within the state of Washington and other states where it's not legal. That's because it's illegal under federal statue.

