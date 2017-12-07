Hermiston man arrested for sexually assaulting multiple victims

HERMISTON, OR - A 36-year-old Hermiston man is behind bars after a month long investigation. Jose Sanguino is accused of sexually assaulting multiple people he knew between 2010 and 2017.

Hermiston and Boardman Police arrested Sanguino Wednesday. Detectives are worried there may be more victims that haven't reported anything. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call Lieutenant Randy Studebaker at (541) 667-5095.