Man resists arrest after hit & run and DUI in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - A 28-year-old man is facing several charges after reckless driving complaint. Kennewick Police contacted Daniel Rizo Hernandez at the USA Gasoline on the 5200 Blk. Of West Clearwater Avenue just before 2:00 Thursday morning.

During the contact, officers say Hernandez started fighting the responding officer. More units arrived on scene to help arrest him. The truck Hernandez was driving had allegedly hit another car in the parking lot.

Police arrested him for DUI, hit and run, and resisting arrest.

KPD says Hernandez was also wanted for allegedly assaulting his wife and making felony threats against her.