Anonymous donor puts $10K in Portland Salvation Army kettle

PORTLAND, OR (AP) - An anonymous donor put $10,000 in a Salvation Army kettle in Portland.



Marcos Marquez, an administrator with the nonprofit, told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Thursday that before the amazing gift, donations were lagging and the campaign was in danger of missing its goal for the holiday season.



Holiday red kettle donations amount to about 40 percent of the budget for the nonprofit's location in North Portland, which oversees 26 donation stations around the city.



The donation was dropped in a kettle outside a Fred Meyer grocery store.



Marquez hopes that whoever made the donation will see news coverage and know how much it was appreciated.



The Salvation Army in the North Portland location runs a community center, summer camps and an emergency food pantry that feeds between 40 and 50 families.