Pasco man sentenced to 180 months in prison for meth distribution

SPOKANE, WA – Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that 39-year-old Jesus Torres of Pasco, Washington, was sentenced on two counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Senior United States District Judge Edward Shea found that Torres was a career offender based upon his extensive criminal history and sentenced him to an 180-month term of imprisonment and a five-year term of court supervision following release from Federal prison.

According to information disclosed during court proceedings, Torres was released from his third 5-year sentence in state court in May 2016. By January 2017, the METRO Drug Task Force in Tri-Cities learned that Torres, a confirmed Soreno gang member, was back in the business of distributing methamphetamine and heroin, utilizing multiple residences and recruiting young adults to work for him to include a 20-year-old family member.

The METRO Drug Task Force partnered with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force in Tri-Cities during the investigation which culminated in the execution of multiple search warrants and the arrest of Torres. During the search warrants, law enforcement identified that one of the locations was utilized as a heroin den in the Tri-Cities area, sourced by Torres as well as a loaded firearm that was found to be in Torres’ possession during the investigation.

Joseph H. Harrington said, “Prosecuting drug-trafficking and firearms-related crimes continues to be a priority for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington. In addition to mandatory terms of imprisonment for methamphetamine-trafficking offenses, previously convicted felons, gang members and violent felons should be aware that there are serious criminal penalties for repeated offenders who have no respect for the law and that this Office is committed to prosecuting aggressively those offenders who remain a danger to the communities in the Eastern District of Washington.”

This case was investigated by the METRO Drug Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force in Tri-Cities Washington. This case was prosecuted by Stephanie Van Marter, an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.