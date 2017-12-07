Armed and dangerous suspect arrested after Milton-Freewater robbery

UPDATE 12/13:

WALLA WALLA, WA - The 27-year-old man accused of robbing the first stop mart in Milton-Freewater is sitting behind bars. Police say Denis Krivosheenko admitted to robbing the store on December 6th during an interview Wednesday.

He's being held in the Walla Walla County Jail but will be extradited to Umatilla County.

He's also facing charges for forgery and theft in Washington and Oregon.

-----------------------------------------------

MILTON-FREEWATER, OR - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery of the First Stop Mart, located at 85713 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, OR, near the intersection of Highway 11 and Stateline Road. The robbery occurred at about 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

The robber is described at being about 5’6” with a slender build, wearing a black zip up hoodie with “AERO” in white lettering on the left side, a white baseball type cap, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles. His face was covered with a bandana. The suspect was last known to be traveling east on Stateline Road.

Deputies from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with Oregon State Police, Milton-Freewater Police, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Walla Walla Police. Searches throughout the night for the suspect were unsuccessful.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, (541) 966-3600, Captain Dave Williamson, (541) 966-3613, Detective Kacey Ward, (541) 966-3638, or UCSO Dispatch at (541) 966-3651 with any information related to this incident.