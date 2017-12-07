One dead after pickup fails to yield to semi; 3-year-old sustains minor injuries

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - On December 6th at about 5 p.m., a pickup failed to see a semi safely backing across Harrah Road and collided with the semi, resulting in the death of the pickup driver.

The driver of the semi, 64-year-old Gene McGarity of Harrah, was driving southbound in the 3800 Block of Harrah Rd. The driver had stopped in the roadway and was backing the semi with trailer into a driveway at a residence. This was after the driver had made sure that there was no traffic.

As the driver of the semi was backing up and the trailer of the semi was across the northbound lane of travel, the driver of the pickup, 41-year-old Larita Jaramillo of White Swan, came up the road headed north and failed to see that the semi-trailer was across the roadway. There was a 3-year-old unrestrained passenger in the pickup.

The pickup struck the underside front of the semi-trailer, under riding the trailer. The impact was in the windshield and cab area of the pickup.

The force of the impact killed Jaramillo on impact.

The 3-year-old child, who was not restrained, was ejected from the vehicle. This child was transported to a hospital in Yakima and sustained only minor injuries.

Jaramillo was wearing a seat belt. There were no indication of intoxicants being involved.

The semi was inspected and was properly marked with reflective markings and lights at the time of the collision.

Family members of the deceased have been notified.

District 5 Fire, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and Washington State Patrol assisted.