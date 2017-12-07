Mail theft reported in Mattawa

MATTAWA, WA - Grant County sheriff’s deputies have received reports of mail thefts happening in areas south of Mattawa. Unfortunately, mail thefts happen regularly across Grant County, and here’s what you can do to protect your mail from thieves:

• Use the letter slots inside your Post Office for your mail, or hand it to a letter carrier

• Pick up your mail promptly after delivery. Don’t leave it in your mailbox overnight. If you’re expecting checks, credit cards, or other negotiable items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail

• If you don’t receive a check or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the issuing agency immediately

• If you change your address, immediately notify your Post Office and anyone with whom you do business via the mail

• Don’t send cash in the mail

• Tell your Post Office when you’ll be out of town, so they can hold your mail until you return

• Report all suspected mail theft to a U.S. Postal Inspector

• Consider starting a neighborhood watch program. By exchanging work and vacation schedules with trusted friends and neighbors, you can watch each other’s mailboxes (as well as homes)

• Consult with your local Postmaster for the most up-to-date regulations on mailboxes, including the availability of locked centralized or curbside mailboxes

If you see a mail thief at work, or if you believe your mail was stolen, call 911 immediately, then call U.S. Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455 (press 3). You can also report mail theft on-line at postalinspectors.uspis.gov.