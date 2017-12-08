Walla Walla Detective and FBI search homes for investigation

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Police Detectives and the FBI are working together to investigate a case involving child pornography.

The team searched a home on the 300 Block of Chase Street in Walla Walla and another on the 000 Block of NE Rose Street in College Place. Police say they seized evidence from both homes and are still investigating. So far no arrests have been made.

Investigators say they're looking into possession and distribution of child exploitive materials.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated as we learn more.