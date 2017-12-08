Late night stabbing sends man to hospital - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Late night stabbing sends man to hospital

PASCO, WA - One man is at the hospital and another in custody after a stabbing in Pasco. Someone reported two men in their 40's or 50's fighting on north Argent Street Thursday night. 

Pasco Police tell NBC Right Now the two got in a fight and one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other one. 

Medics took that man to Kadlec, we don't know the extent of his injuries at this time. Police arrested the other man for assault.

