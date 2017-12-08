FAQs regarding City of Pasco's elimination of fingerprinting for transportation companies

PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco has been fielding a number of calls this week regarding the City Council's decision at the December 4 meeting to eliminate the fingerprint requirements for Transportation Network Companies (TNC), such as Uber and Lyft. The following information will hopefully answer many of the questions that have arisen:

· The new ordinance on TNCs will not go into effect until approximately December 15 (this is per state law that new ordinances are effective after 5 days of official publication).

· Uber is applying for their master business license with the City, but until the application for the master license is processed, the City is unable to accept license applications for individual drivers (“Driver for Hire”). The City will be expediting the master license process to get Uber approved as soon as possible.

· To be a Driver for Hire in Pasco, you will need a Unified Business Identifier (UBI) number from Washington State (http://bls.dor.wa.gov/file.aspx). Local Driver for Hire licenses will be required for all drivers, regardless of yearly income from TNCs.

· Drivers interested in a Pasco license will need to have proof of their affiliation with a TNC and have an UBI before applying for a local license.

· Driver for Hire licenses will be $40 (non-refundable fee). Driver for Hire licenses are valid for one year from date of issuance. Other requirements for a license include being at least 21 years of age, having a valid driver’s license, and proof of insurance.

For questions, please call City of Pasco Business Licensing at (509) 545-3402. The City appreciates interested drivers’ patience and understanding as staff process these applications.

