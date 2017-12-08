California Wildfires 2017 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

California Wildfires 2017

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

CALIFORNIA - Startling and shocking images from nbcnews.com of the wildfires devastating California. 

Proper image courtesies displayed on nbcnews.com.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures