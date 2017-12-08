Yakima teenager still missing since October 27 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima teenager still missing since October 27

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Washington State Patrol and YPD are looking for a missing teenage girl out of Yakima, WA. 

17-year-old Penelope Gray (DOB: 09-05-00) is white, 5'2", 95 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has been missing since October 27th, 2017.

If you have information or have seen this missing juvenile, please contact the law enforcement agency listed below:

Submitting Agency and Phone: Yakima Police Department - (509) 249-6839

WSP Missing Persons Unit: 1-800-543-5678

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST)

    •   