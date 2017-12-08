Special needs kids can meet Santa in a calm environment

UNION GAP, WA - A Christmas tradition many families do right now is taking a picture with Santa. But what about those who can't handle big crowds or a lot of noise?

With a little more than two weeks until Christmas, kids everywhere are trying to get their wish lists to Santa, including those who may have special needs. Many of these families have never gotten a photo with Santa, that's why the Valley Mall is hosting "Silent Santa" on Sunday morning.

It's a memorable opportunity where parents that have children with different sensory or developmental needs are able to meet and take a picture with Santa in a calm environment.

Marketing Manager Bryan Kozu says this is the fifth year of Silent Santa at the Valley Mall. He sent us a statement that says in part: "We want to be able to spread the magic of the holidays, including Santa, to everyone in the community. So this event really helps us do that."

If you're a parent of a special needs child and would like to take them to Silent Santa on Sunday, call Valley Mall Guest Services at 469-9308. It's from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and space is limited.