More local crews going to California to help battle wildfires

TRI-CITIES, WA - More of our local firefighters are heading down to California to help out with the fires.

Kennewick Fire, Richland Fire, Benton County Fire District #1, and Walla Walla County Fire District #4 will all be represented in the crew heading down to California.

This isn't the first time some of these firefighters have been sent to help with wildfires outside the region, and they're eager and excited to help out.

The difference this time though is that it's during the holiday season, but they say they'll sacrifice Christmas at home to help families save their homes for Christmas.

"I told my wife this morning I might miss Christmas here, but maybe someone down there will have a house for Christmas," said Captain Rusty Bachman with the Kennewick Fire Department. "That's the reality of why we're going."

Five engines will be going down to California with this group: two from Chelan, one from Walla Walla, one from Benton County Fire District #1, and one from Richland. All of them are headed for a staging area in southern California.

We'll work to give you updates on the local crews down at the California fires as often as we can.