Hundreds of volunteers build over 1,500 bikes for local underprivileged kids

KENNEWICK, WA - Hundreds of volunteers turned out this afternoon to the Benton County Fairgrounds for the annual Bikes For Tykes program, put on by a local union.

More than 600 volunteers assembled more than 1,500 bikes today for underprivileged kids in the Columbia Basin, including students from schools all over the area.

Organizers say the turnout of volunteers to help out this year is more than heartwarming.

"[They] come to pick up those bikes and it's absolutely priceless," said Daniel Richey with the program. "It'll make your chest swell and bring a tear to your eye."

Over the course of five hours, volunteers built 1,654 bicycles.

And like Richey said, those bikes will be distributed next weekend...most of them through the Toys For Tots program.