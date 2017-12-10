Man loses dog, cat, and home in fire

KENNEWICK, WA.-- A mobile home fire on E Finley Road came to a tragic end after a man lost his dog, his cat, and his home.

The burn began around 3:45 PM on Saturday. Firefighters say that, while the cause is still being investigated, they believe the fire was started by a space heater.

The man living in the mobile home was not there at the time. His father, who owns the property that the home sits on, was there, and told NBC Right Now that his son had just stepped out before the flames began.

The father saw what was happening, kicked in the window of the RV, and actually tried to put the fire out himself using a hose and a fire extinguisher. He said he got close, but sadly, wasn't able to put out the flames.

Benton County Fire District one and Kennewick Fire were quick to get to the scene. However, the mobile home was still a total loss.

Now that the weather has gotten colder, and people are using space heaters more often, firefighters want to remind you to please leave at least three feet of space surrounding those heaters.

