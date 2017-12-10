Two puppies dead after shed fire in Pasco

PASCO,WA.-- Pasco Fire and Pasco Police were called out to South Sycamore Avenue on Saturday afternoon for a shed fire. The homeowner had a shed, a dog pen, and a dog house in their backyard, where they were keeping two dogs and their two newborn puppies.

Pasco firefighters believe the burn was started by a heat lamp in the dog house. That dog house and the shed next to it caught fire just after 3 PM, and while the two adult dogs were okay, their puppies, sadly, didn't make it.

