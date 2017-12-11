Homeowner helps police catch vehicle prowl suspect

KENNEWICK, WA - A 23-year-old man is being held on a 72 hour investigative hold for a vehicle prowl.

A homeowner on the 3200 Block of West 46th Avenue called 911 after seeing Michael Magula in his car Sunday night. The homeowner confronted Magula with a gun and told him to stop, which he did.

Police got there and found Magula was armed with a knife and taser. He also had a backpack with items he stole from the homeowner's car. They also found money and pills in the backpack. Police think these items could be related to other vehicle prowls.

They are still investigating.

Kennewick Police say you should report any vehicle prowls to police.

