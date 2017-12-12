Local kids cope with Autism through hockey

PASCO- Like many other young hockey players, 8 year old Carter Tobias throws on his jersey... laces his skates up tight... then hits the ice. at the other end... Carter's teammate-- James Wheeler. A minder of nets and swatter of pucks. together, carter and James play for the Rustic Barrel Eagles-- a 9 and 10 year old team from the Tri-Cities.

As teammates they battle through the rigors of practice... while also facing a bigger challenge. James the goalie has Asperger's and Carter has autism.

The boys refuse to let anything slow them down when it comes to playing hockey. And both have had their shining moments. In fact, James recently recorded his first shut-out in net.

Things may not always be easy for these guys. But they're the definition of what it means to be ''hockey tough''. and playing the sport they love... means everything.