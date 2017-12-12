21-year-old Hermiston man arrested with dealer quantities of several drugs

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - On Monday, December 10th, 2017, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Rankin arrested 21-year-old Eric D. Sommerville of Hermiston on a warrant for Failure to Appear on a previous drug case.

At the time of the arrest, Deputy Rankin located several different controlled substances, which were packaged for sale in Sommerville’s possession, including almost one-half ounce of dried marijuana, 16 grams of black tar heroin, 1 gram of cocaine, 2 grams of brown powder heroin, 6 grams of methamphetamine, and an oxycodone 30mg pill. Sommerville also had a large set of brass knuckles in his back pocket.

The Hermiston Police Department assisted Deputy Rankin in detaining Sommerville. Deputy Rankin lodged Sommerville in the Umatilla County Jail on several drug charges.