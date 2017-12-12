Two arrested in Yakima found with over 1,000 pieces of mail

UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - The two suspects tied to many of the mailbox robberies in Yakima County have been detained and appeared in court this evening.

Police have been on the lookout for these mailbox thieves, and one of the suspects who was arrested yesterday has a history of committing fraud.

Both 31-year-old Derrick Adams and 29-year-old Arica Hartigan were expected to appear in court upon requests of mail theft. Adams was given a $35,000 bail and is expected to appear in court on December 26th. As for Hartigan, she was not present because she is sick.

Hartigan has been on authorities' radars for some time for cashing checks that did not belong to her.

The two were arrested yesterday after a call alerted Yakima Police of two suspects breaking into mailboxes.

Yakima Sheriff's made the arrest and say when they pulled over the grey van fitting the description, it was clear to see the vehicle was filled with mail and packages, all of which did not belong to either Adams or Hartigan.

Officials have started going through the mail to determine how many victims have been impacted. They are also working to investigate on whether the two have been acting alone or belong to a group that dedicates themselves to this crime.

Yakima Sheriffs were able to reference more than five locations Adams and Hartigan recently stole from. Sheriffs also say that during this time of year, there is a high volume of mail theft, but this year they have noticed an increase.

YAKIMA, WA - On December 11th, 2017, at about 4:40 a.m., the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office received a citizen complaint. The citizen alleged hearing what she thought was unknown people breaking into her mailbox. The reporting citizen said she saw an older silver minivan leaving the area.

Deputies responded to the area and located the van in the 8700 block of Scenic Drive. An adult male and female were detained and deputies saw hundreds of pieces of mail located in the van not belonging to the occupants.

31-year-old Derrick Adams and 29-year-old Arica Hartigan, both of from Yakima, were arrested and the van was towed to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies filed for a search warrant. The warrant was executed by YSO and the United States Postal Inspection Service. The search of the van revealed what is expected to be over a thousand of pieces of mail. Also found were credit cards, various checks, drugs and a firearm.

A joint investigation with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Postal Inspections service is ongoing. Charges have been filed and additional charges will be forthcoming.